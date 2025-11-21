From Fatima Bosch 'Dumbhead' Insult To Walkouts: Top Controversies From Miss Universe 2025

MENAFN - Live Mint) Fatima Bosch of Mexico was crowned as Miss Universe 2025. However, the beauty queen was once insulted at the pageant as a Thai host questioned her intellect and called her a“dumbhead”.

The Miss Universe contest was marred by ugly drama from this moment onwards, which spiralled into a walkout by pageant contestants and a tearful tantrum by the host.

The off-stage antics of the coiffed contestants and their Thai hosts, escalated into a feminist firestorm, even drawing the attention of Mexico's president.

Two judges also stepped down from the beauty pageant, with one of them accusing the contest of being rigged.

Top controversies from Miss Universe 2025: Miss Mexico staged dramatic walkout

At the very beginning of the beauty pageant, Fatima Bosch had staged a dramatic walkout in her evening gown and high heels.

She was reportedly lambasted by Miss Universe host Nawat Itsaragrisil, who, during a livestream of the event, singled Miss Mexico out and called her a“dumbhead”.

The episode reportedly occurred due to a dispute over Bosch's failure to post promotional content on her social media.

Nawat denied using the term, but had called for security to intervene. Fatima Bosch then staged a walkout flanked by Miss Iraq, who wore a bejewelled floor-length robe.

“What your director did is not respectful: he called me dumb,” Bosch told a press gaggle.“The world needs to see this because we are empowered women and this is a platform for our voice.”

Other beauty queens had also risen in solidarity with Fatima, but froze as Nawat warned those still wanting to participate should“sit down”.

Mexico President reacts

The drama provoked a reaction from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who said Fatima Bosch was an "example of how we women should speak out" in the face of aggression.

"In public events, I say women look prettier when we speak out," she said.“So my recognition goes to this young woman.”

Mexico's embassy in Thailand said on its Facebook page it is in "constant communication" with Fatima and her relatives.

Thai host publicly slammed

Nawat Itsaragrisil's behaviour was publicly shamed by the Miss Universe Organisation.

“I will not allow the values of respect and dignity toward women to be violated,” Paegant president Raul Rocha said in a podium speech.

"Unfortunately, Nawat has forgotten the true meaning of what it means to be a genuine host," he added, accusing him of "public aggression" and saying his role in the pageant would be limited.

Thai host says he's been 'betrayed'; offers apology

Nawat Itsaragrisil then appeared at a press conference wearing a tuxedo and openly weeping as he theatrically dabbed his eyes with a handkerchief, claiming he had been "betrayed".

But he had a starring role in the opening ceremony of the competition, standing contrite before the assembled grinning beauty queens, where he offered an apology.

“I am a human,” he said. "The pressure is a lot."

"I have not intended to harm anyone because I respect all of you. I have to say I am so sorry."

Thai police controversy

Even before the fight with Miss Mexico, this year's Miss Universe pageant had been struck by controversy.

Thai media reported police investigated participants for allegedly filming clips featuring pillows branded with the name of an online casino at their hotel, a breach of the country's strict gambling laws.

Two judges abruptly step down

Two judges, Omar Harfouch and Claude Makélélé, abruptly stepped down from the competition days before the winner was crowned.

Resigning from the eight-member judging panel, Composer Omar Harfouch on Instagram accused the pageant of being rigged. He claimed there was a secret,“impromptu” panel of judges who had pre-selected the top 30 contestants in advance of the final.

“I could not stand before the public and television cameras, pretending to legitimise a vote I never took part in,” Harfouch said in a statement.

The Miss Universe Organisation said Harfouch's claims“mischaracterise” the judging process.

A second judge, former French soccer star Claude Makélélé, stepped down the same day, citing“unforeseen personal reasons.”“I hold Miss Universe in the highest regard,” he said on Instagram.

Miss Universe Organisation shakeup

The Miss Universe Organisation saw a leadership shakeup after Thai media tycoon Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, who is also a transgender rights advocate, stepped down in June. Mario Búcaro was appointed the new CEO at the end of October, just days before delegates arrived.

(With AFP inputs)