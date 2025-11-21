CARE MENA The Region's Most Impactful Stage For Climate Action And Clean Energy Innovation Kicks Off On 26 November In Dubai

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)This is the moment the MENA region has been waiting for. On 26 November 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai will host the region's most influential sustainability and clean energy event - CARE MENA, the Climate Action, Renewable Energy & Sustainability Forum, accredited by CPD and organised by Trescon.







Over 1,000 delegates representing governments, global investors, industry leaders, and innovators and 200+ investors will gather for two power-packed days of dialogue, collaboration, and action - all focused on accelerating MENA's transition towards a low-carbon future.

As the inaugural edition in the region, CARE MENA marks a major milestone in uniting the MENA region's sustainability community on one powerful platform. With guidance from the CARE Alliance - a global coalition of industry leaders, policymakers, and experts - the event has been carefully curated to focus on the region's most urgent climate priorities. The event will feature high-impact discussions, technology showcases, and exclusive networking opportunities, designed to turn ideas into tangible outcomes and accelerate the region's clean energy transition.

“We have brought together the region's sustainability leaders at CARE MENA 2025 to set priorities and drive action,” said Naveen Bharadwaj, CEO, Trescon. He continued,“The decisions, partnerships, and innovations emerging from the forum will shape the region's sustainability trajectory for years to come. This is the forum that sets the sustainability agenda.“

Across 26–27 November, delegates can expect sessions tackling the most pressing climate priorities - from clean energy investments and green hydrogen development to ESG frameworks and innovation-driven sustainability. With 65+ global and regional speakers, the agenda includes must-attend sessions such as Dr Faisal Rashid on the UAE's roadmap to Net Zero 2050 and Dubai's leadership in the transition; an all-women panel Breaking Barriers, Building Futures, featuring Eve Laws (Maison GI / Middle East Business Alliance for Sustainability), Yasmine Barbir (Fusion Minds AI), and Eftal Efecinar (Coral) exploring women's transformative role in ESG and climate action; a high-level discussion on sustainable governance with Adib Rashid, Director, Dubai Chambers and Dr Ashraf Gamaleldin, CEO, Hawkamah, and a forward-looking debate on the circular fashion economy with sustainability experts from Only Ethikal, NGX Global, Chalhoub Group, and SMEDistrict Group of Companies. Each session delivers actionable insights and strategic perspectives that make them unmissable for anyone shaping MENA's sustainable future.

“Decades in UAE tech taught us one thing: you can't copy-paste Western sustainability tools into the desert. So, we built our own. emtribe is an AI-powered engine for GCC realities, linking carbon tracking, compliance, and green finance,” said Alex Pavan, CEO, emtribe, a 'powered-by' sponsor of CARE. He continued,“CARE is the perfect platform to bring these ideas to the region, connecting the right people and driving practical action.”

Adding to the excitement are exclusive features that bring a unique energy to the CARE platform:



CARE ESG Awards – By Trescon and ESGMena, the awards recognise regional pioneers leading measurable, scalable impact. ClimateTech World Cup – A global start-up pitch competition showcasing disruptive ClimateTech and sustainability solutions. bringing industry teams together for a meaningful cause.

CARE Launchpad – Featuring bold new ideas, disruptive applications, and breakthrough research in sustainability.

CARE Innovation Programme – A showcase of student-led innovations reshaping MENA's sustainability landscape.

CARE MENA is supported by a strong line-up of sponsors committed to accelerating the region's climate ambitions. Partners include emtribe, Cero Hero, Enjazponic, S&P Global, and others, whose innovations and strategies are driving measurable impact across sectors.

With leading international and regional media outlets in attendance, CARE MENA is set to make headlines across the globe. The stories, partnerships, and announcements from Dubai will amplify MENA's growing role in driving global climate leadership.

From boardrooms to start-ups, policy to innovation - CARE MENA will unite every voice that matters in the fight for a sustainable future.

Get involved with CARE MENA

