Azeri Light Edges Up At Augusta As Global Oil Benchmarks Diverge
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port rose by 0.02 US dollars, or 0.03 percent, compared with the previous figure, reaching 67.69 dollars per barrel on a CIF basis, Azernews reports.
