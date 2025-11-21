Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Moderate Conditions Forecast For Today, Tomorrow - JMD


2025-11-21 01:05:55
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra)-- Jordan will experience temperatures on Friday that are 5–6 C higher than the seasonal average, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department. The weather will be generally mild, with moderate southeasterly winds.
The department's report indicates that on Saturday, temperatures will witness a slight drop, yet the weather will remain mild overall, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.
A further slight decrease is expected on Sunday, with pleasant conditions over the highlands and mild weather in other regions. Southeasterly winds will continue at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming active.
On Monday, the weather will remain pleasant over the highlands and mild elsewhere, with increasing amounts of high-altitude clouds. Winds will start southeasterly and moderate before shifting to northwesterly, occasionally becoming active.
Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 23 degrees Celsius, and a low of 12 degrees.
Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 33 degrees, sliding to 20 degrees at night.

MENAFN21112025000117011021ID1110377418



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search