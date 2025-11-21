Moderate Conditions Forecast For Today, Tomorrow - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra)-- Jordan will experience temperatures on Friday that are 5–6 C higher than the seasonal average, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department. The weather will be generally mild, with moderate southeasterly winds.The department's report indicates that on Saturday, temperatures will witness a slight drop, yet the weather will remain mild overall, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.A further slight decrease is expected on Sunday, with pleasant conditions over the highlands and mild weather in other regions. Southeasterly winds will continue at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming active.On Monday, the weather will remain pleasant over the highlands and mild elsewhere, with increasing amounts of high-altitude clouds. Winds will start southeasterly and moderate before shifting to northwesterly, occasionally becoming active.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 23 degrees Celsius, and a low of 12 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 33 degrees, sliding to 20 degrees at night.