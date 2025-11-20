Indian Navy Turns Op Sindoor Lessons Into Challenges For Swavlamban

Ahead of Swavlamban to be held at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi from November 25 to 26, Vice Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan said that some of the lessons learnt during Operation Sindoor have been converted into challenges. Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan said, "What we saw during Op Sindoor and the lessons learnt, is that we have converted some of them into challenges, but what you will see in Swavalamban 2025 are high-tech challenges that have already been identified even before Sindoor. All these technologies are already in the domain of warfighting and are concurrently being developed in the civilian domain. We have identified our requirements from use cases from these technologies, which are coming up and that have been proposed as challenges to our MSMEs and startups, so that they can get operationally deployable solutions from these technologies."

Curtain Raiser for Swavalamban 2025

The Curtain Raiser Press Conference for the 4th edition of the Indian Navy's Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation (NIIO) Seminar - Swavalamban - 2025 was held on November 20 in New Delhi under the Chairmanship of VADM Sanjay Vatsayan, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement said.

Focus on Innovation and Self-Reliance

Highlighting the key features of Swavalamban -2025, the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff said that the event will highlight the innovation and indigenisation efforts of the Indian Navy and the contribution of Indian industries, while also focusing on technological advancements that can significantly enhance the country's defence capabilities. He informed that Swavalamban- 2025 will focus more on emerging and disruptive technologies to keep pace with the changing security requirements of the country.

The Vice Chief of Naval Staff underlined the Navy's continued progress towards self-reliance in defence technologies, which aligns with the theme of Swavalamban -2025, ' Strength and Affordability through Innovation and Indigenisation ', which highlights the Navy's focus on collaborative and cutting-edge solutions to operational challenges.

Seminar to Feature Diverse Activities and Collaborations

This year's seminar will include dedicated exhibition areas showcasing successful products as well as those realized through the " idea to inspiration " cycle. The seminar will also feature in-depth brainstorming sessions on policy frameworks and processes to accelerate the adoption of indigenous technologies. Expert-led panels will provide insights on emerging technologies, disruptive trends, and their relevance to the maritime sector. Additionally, a dedicated interactive session with venture capitalists will explore opportunities for financing, scaling, and fostering innovative ideas, it said.

This year's edition will include a range of activities such as the launch of ' Innovathon ', release of a collection of technology challenges and problem statements and unveiling of Swavalamban -4.0 document and Weapon Indigenisation Compendium.

The event aims to bring together innovators, industry partners, academia, MSMEs and start-ups to collaborate, deliberate and contribute towards shaping future naval capability development. (ANI)

