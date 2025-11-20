Tajikistan, EU Advance Talks On Trade, Investment, And Green Energy In Brussels

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan and the European Union discussed ways to expand cooperation across several key areas during the 11th meeting of their Cooperation Council in Brussels, Trend reports via Tajik MFA.

The discussions, co-chaired by Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, encompassed trade and investment prospects, security, transport and digital connectivity, critical raw materials, and green energy. The agenda also included measures to strengthen the legal framework governing bilateral relations.

In addition, Muhriddin held a meeting with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell Kallas to review the state of political dialogue and explore further opportunities for economic collaboration, underscoring Tajikistan's ongoing commitment to deepening ties with the EU.

Economic cooperation between the EU and Tajikistan is primarily focused on advancing the green and digital economy, underpinned by significant investments through the EU's Global Gateway initiative. The EU has committed a total of 142 million euros to its partnership with Tajikistan for the 2021–2027 period, including a 30-million-euro budget support program, of which a 10-million-euro tranche was disbursed in 2025 to support reforms in education and vocational training.