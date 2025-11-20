Philips Unveils Black Friday Deals On 4200 & 4000 Series Wi-Fi Smart Deadbolts - Smarter, Safer Living Starts At The Door

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Save on Wi-Fi Fingerprint Smart Locks with Trusted Philips Design and Reliability

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Black Friday, Philips introduces two of its most advanced Wi-Fi fingerprint smart locks - the Philips 4200 Series and the Philips 4000 Series. As part of the Philips Home Access lineup, these new locks combine trusted Philips design with intelligent technology to help homeowners experience a safer, smarter, and more connected lifestyle.







Smarter Living Starts at the Front Door

A front door is more than an entryway - it's where convenience, security, and peace of mind converge. Philips smart locks enable instant access through fingerprint, PIN code, mechanical key, or the Philips Home Access app.

With built-in Wi-Fi, there's no need for additional hubs or bridges. Homeowners can manage entry remotely via smartphone and integrate the locks with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for seamless voice control. Designed for modern households, Philips smart locks bring effortless control to everyday living.

Philips 4200 Series: Built-in Wi-Fi and Fingerprint Access for Effortless Security

The Philips 4200 Series Built-in Wi-Fi Fingerprint Smart Deadbolt is designed for families seeking reliable security, convenience, and timeless design. Whether welcoming family home or granting access to guests, it offers quick, secure entry at your fingertips.

Key Features Include:



Four Unlock Methods: Fingerprint, PIN code, mechanical key, or app control through the Philips Home Access app.

Fast, Accurate Fingerprint Recognition: Unlocks in 0.3 seconds with a 99% accuracy rate; stores up to 20 fingerprints.

Auto-Lock Function: Automatically locks the door after 10–180 seconds for added peace of mind.

Remote Management: Allows homeowners to lock and unlock remotely, share PIN codes, monitor real-time notifications, and check access history from anywhere.



Multi-Mode PINs: Supports Recurring, Temporary, and One-Time PIN codes for family, guests, or service personnel.

Voice Assistant Compatibility: Works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control. All-in-One Security Alerts: Includes Away Mode, Jam Alarm, Low Battery Alert, and Wrong-Entry Limit Alarm to enhance home security.



With a classic, minimalist appearance, the 4200 Series complements any entryway, fitting effortlessly into both modern and traditional homes.

Philips 4000 Series: Connected Convenience and Sleek Design

The Philips 4000 Series Built-in Wi-Fi Fingerprint Smart Deadbolt is designed for homeowners seeking connected convenience and modern security. Combining performance and style, it delivers a fast, reliable experience that simplifies everyday living.

Key Features Include:



Four Unlock Methods: Fingerprint, PIN code, mechanical key, or app control via the Philips Home Access app.

Built-in Wi-Fi: No extra bridge or hub required for remote management.

Fast, Accurate Fingerprint Recognition: Unlocks in 0.3 seconds with 99% accuracy and stores up to 50 fingerprints.

Auto-Lock Function: Automatically locks the door after 10–180 seconds for added security.

Multi-Mode PINs: Supports Recurring, Temporary, and One-Time codes for family, guests, or service personnel.

Smart App Control: Share and manage access codes, review activity logs, and receive real-time notifications from anywhere.

Voice Assistant Compatibility: Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free operation.

All-in-One Security Alerts: Includes Away Mode, Jam Alarm, Low Battery Alert, and Wrong-Entry Limit Alarm. Sleek, Modern Design: Features a high-quality touchscreen keypad with classic finishes to complement any entryway.



The 4000 Series blends performance, convenience, and style, making it an excellent choice for upgrading existing deadbolts while enhancing home security.

Black Friday Exclusive: Smarter Security, Bigger Savings

From November 15 through December 1, Philips Home Access is offering exclusive Black Friday savings, free shipping, and bundle promotions across its official online channels. These limited-time deals give homeowners a convenient opportunity to upgrade to a Wi-Fi fingerprint smart deadbolt, combining trusted Philips design, advanced security, and everyday convenience.

Discover how Philips innovation brings better safety for you this holiday season.

Company info

Idlespace Technology Co., Ltd is the exclusive authorized importer and distributor of Shenzhen Conex Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd in North America, based in Ontario, California. In June 2022, Conex entered into a brand license agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V., covering smart locks, video doorbells, and its accessories. Operated by Conex, Philips Home Access offers a range of smart locks, video doorbells, delivering secure, intelligent, and user-centric access solutions under the trusted Philips brand.

Media Contact

Simon Zhang

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at