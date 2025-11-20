Foresight: Eye-Net Together With Renault Group And Orange Enter Large-Scale Live Public Transportation Safety Trial In France

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The trial will demonstrate the real-world readiness of Eye-Net's collision-prevention platform, to support commercial adoption of its V2X technology

Ness Ziona, Israel, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the“Company”), an innovator in 3D perception systems, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd. (“Eye-Net”), together with Renault Group, Orange S.A. (“Orange”) and other participants, launched today the smart mobility“Collision Prevention” project in Bordeaux, France. The initiative is part of Eye-Net's ongoing collaboration with Software République to advance smart mobility innovation and support efficient urban transportation in France.

The live trial follows the successful completion of the project's previous phase, which achieved a 99% detection rate in real-world urban interactions, as reported by the Company on July 9, 2025.

This current phase represents a key step toward commercial deployment of Eye-Net's technology by testing large-scale integration of its vehicle-to-everything (V2X) collision-prevention technology in public transportation environments.

Led by the Lab TBMouv, Bordeaux Métropole and Keolis Bordeaux Métropole Mobilités, the live trial will use Orange's mobile app platform and Eye-Net's collision alert system, in collaboration with Renault Group, Allianz, Atos SE and the Bordeaux INP and HexaDone. The trial will take place across Bordeaux's public transportation network. Eye-Net's alerting system will be integrated into a beta version of the TBM Mobility App, a public transit navigation platform, enabling real-time data exchange between buses and cyclists to help prevent collisions with vulnerable road users, particularly in areas with obstructed visibility.

The trial will evaluate the performance and reliability of cooperative collision-prevention alerts, collect feedback from real users, and assess technical readiness and user acceptance to support broader deployment across transportation networks.

“We believe that this large-scale live trial will accelerate the commercial readiness of Eye-Net's V2X platform,” said Haim Siboni, Chief Executive Officer of Eye-Net.“Building on the strong results from the project's previous phase, integrating our technology within a public transportation system is expected to assess its reliability, value for cities and mobility operators, and advance toward widespread market adoption.”

About Eye-Net

Eye-Net develops next-generation V2X collision prevention solutions and smart automotive systems to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment. By leveraging cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, advanced analytics, and existing cellular networks, Eye-Net's innovative solution suite delivers real-time pre-collision alerts to all road users using smartphones and other smart devices within vehicles.

For more information about Eye-Net, please visit , or follow the Company's LinkedIn page, Eye-Net Mobile; X (formerly Twitter), @EyeNetMobile1; and Instagram channel, Eyenetmobile1

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing advanced three-dimensional (3D) perception and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's controlled subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both“in-line-of-sight” vision systems and“beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's 3D perception systems include modules of automatic calibration and dense 3D point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous driving, agriculture, heavy industrial equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit , follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

