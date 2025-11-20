Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASE Turnover Hits JD11.6M As Index Edges Higher


2025-11-20 07:06:00
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) – Total trading turnover at the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Thursday reached JD11.6 million, with 5.5 million shares changing hands through 3,468 transactions.
The ASE general index closed at 3,421 points, marking a 0.21 percent increase.
Out of 98 companies whose shares traded today, 26 advanced while 28 declined.
At the sector level, the services index rose 0.97 percent, the industrial index dipped 0.08 percent, and the financial index inched up 0.04 percent.

MENAFN20112025000117011021ID1110373064



Jordan News Agency

