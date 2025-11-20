Fire At Warehouse In Lviv Region After Russian Attack Extinguished
It is noted that the fire was extinguished throughout the night. As of 10:23 a.m., all hot spots have been eliminated.
Fifty rescuers and 14 units of special equipment were involved in the work. Currently, State Emergency Service employees continue to dismantle the damaged structures.
In total, 265 rescuers, 46 units of special equipment, and a State Emergency Service fire robot were involved in eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on damaged energy facilities, a woodworking enterprise, and a warehouse in Lviv region.Read also: Russian troops attack Kramatorsk with drones, causing destruction
The State Emergency Service specified that no one was injured as a result of the fires at these facilities.
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 19, Russian troops launched a strike on the Lviv region using drones and cruise missiles. In Lviv, the strike resulted in the complete or partial destruction of warehouse facilitie s.
