SIR Phase II: ECI Records Nearly Complete Distribution Of Enumeration Forms Digitisation At 20.19 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported significant progress in Phase II of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025, with close to full coverage in the distribution of Enumeration Forms (EFs) across 12 states and Union Territories.

According to the Daily Bulletin issued at 3:00 PM on Thursday, the nationwide EF distribution has reached 98.89 per cent, reflecting strong field mobilisation by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and participation from Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

During the ongoing enumeration phase, which runs from 4 November to 4 December, a total of 50.40 crore EFs have already been distributed out of the eligible 50.97 crore electors.

Digitisation, however, continues to lag behind distribution, with only 10.28 crore forms digitised so far-marking an overall digitisation rate of 20.19 per cent.

Goa and Lakshadweep have recorded a perfect 100 per cent distribution of EFs, followed closely by Gujarat at 99.62 per cent and Andaman & Nicobar Islands at 99.98 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh, the largest state by electorate size, has achieved 99.56 per cent distribution, covering over 15.37 crore electors.

Puducherry with 94.81 per cent, Tamil Nadu (95.39 per cent) and Kerala ( 97.06 per cent) reported the lowest EF distribution.

In terms of digitisation, Goa leads with 54.08 per cent, followed by Lakshadweep at 46.06 per cent and Rajasthan at 47.52 percentage.

Kerala has registered the lowest digitisation progress at just 3.39 per cent.

Uttar Pradesh, despite high distribution efficiency, has digitised only 6.14 per cent of its EFs.

The Commission noted that recognised political parties have been urged to appoint more Booth Level Agents to accelerate verification and digitisation.

The press note by the ECI informed that the figures from Rajasthan do not include the Anta Assembly constituency, where the revision was deferred due to a by-election.

The ECI will continue to release scheduled bulletins as the revision process advances toward its December 4 deadline.