ED Files Chargesheet Against Robert Vadra Alleges PMLA Links To UK-Based Defence Dealer Sanjay Bhandari

2025-11-20 06:10:03
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India's financial investigations arm, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, 20 November 2025, filed a chargesheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) alleging that entrepreneur Robert Vadra had certain links to the money-laundering case of UK-based defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari, reported the news agency ANI.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Live Mint

