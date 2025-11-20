403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ED Files Chargesheet Against Robert Vadra Alleges PMLA Links To UK-Based Defence Dealer Sanjay Bhandari
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India's financial investigations arm, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, 20 November 2025, filed a chargesheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) alleging that entrepreneur Robert Vadra had certain links to the money-laundering case of UK-based defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari, reported the news agency ANI.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment