Christian Community In South Waziristan Seeks Tribal Status, Housing Colony And Access To Basic Services

The Christian community living in South Waziristan Lower for more than a century continues to face serious challenges related to identity, housing and access to basic services, as the group still lacks official tribal status in the region.

Around 900 members of the community residing in Wana remain outside the traditional framework of local tribes, including the Wazir, Suleman Khel and Dotani, which prevents them from participating in local decision-making and the established system of shared benefits.

Community representatives have called for the establishment of a dedicated residential colony in Wana, similar to the one constructed for minorities in Mir Ali, North Waziristan. They said such a facility would provide safe and adequate housing to dozens of families currently living in cramped homes with fragile infrastructure.

Social activist Ayaz Wazir said every citizen of Pakistan is entitled to equal rights, adding that the Christian community had contributed to local development and lived peacefully in the area for over a century.

Minority representative Akash Masih, Senior Vice President of Insaf Minority Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Tehsil Member Wana, said the district administration does not allocate any share for the community in the Annual Development Programme (ADP), which aggravates their social and educational challenges. He said nearly 200 Christian students are enrolled at the FC School and College in Wana, yet they receive no scholarships or educational support, limiting their opportunities for growth.

Other representatives, including Babu Rafaqat Masih and Simon Masih, also expressed concern over what they described as persistent government indifference. They said their families had lived peacefully in the region for a hundred years, but despite this long presence, they still lacked official recognition and essential services.

Qaumi (tribal) leader Malik Shehryar acknowledged the community's long-standing peaceful presence, saying the government was working to protect their rights and expand local business opportunities.

Assistant Commissioner South Waziristan Lower, Syed Mehr Ali Shah, said the district administration was committed to ensuring equal rights for the Christian community. He said an open court (khuli kachehri) was recently held to hear their grievances directly and move towards solutions.

The community has urged the provincial government, district administration and relevant departments to grant them tribal status, allocate a regular share in development funds, provide scholarships for students and expedite progress on establishing a residential colony in Wana to finally address their long-standing issues.