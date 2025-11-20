Drug Peddler Booked Under PIT NDPS Act in Shopian

Srinagar- Shopian Police have detained a habitual drug peddler identified as Mohammad Shafi Sheikh of Gadapora under the provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1988.

The detention order was issued by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir after receiving a detailed dossier from Shopian Police outlining the individual's continued involvement in the illicit drug trade. Police said the accused is a repeat offender named in multiple FIRs pertaining to narcotics and has been lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal in Jammu.

According to officials, the preventive detention became necessary due to the serious threat posed by the individual's activities to public health, peace and the wellbeing of vulnerable youth. They said the action reflects the zero-tolerance approach of J&K Police towards drug trafficking.