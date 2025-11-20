Jammu Police Seize Scorpio Vehicle Under NDPS Act

Jammu- Jammu Police on Thursday attached a Scorpio S11 vehicle valued at around fifteen lakh rupees under Section 68(F) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act as part of a continuing crackdown on drug trafficking.

The vehicle bearing registration number JK08G 3535 belongs to Vishal Kumar, son of Ram Singh, a resident of Boot Polish Mohalla, Rajiv Nagar, Narwal. Police said he is involved in FIR 295 of 2025 under Sections 8, 21, 22, 25, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act and 111 of BNS registered at Police Station Bahu Fort.

Officials said the attachment was carried out by the Investigating Officer of Police Post Narwal in line with the provisions of the NDPS Act. The order was issued as part of proceedings aimed at dismantling financial gains linked to narcotic offences.

Police said the operation was executed under the supervision of SSP Jammu with guidance from SP City South, SDPO City East and the SHO of Police Station Bahu Fort.