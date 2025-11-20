BSF, Mizoram Excise Dept Seize Meth Tablets Worth Rs 26 Crore Two Myanmar Nationals Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Nov 20 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram, in a joint operation, have seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 26 crore and arrested two drug peddlers, both Myanmar nationals, officials said on Thursday.

A BSF spokesman said that the troops of the border guarding force of the Mizoram and Cachar frontier, acted on specific and actionable information received regarding the trafficking of suspected narcotic substances between Seling and Aizawl.

A joint operation was launched with the Excise and Narcotics Department officials following that.

The joint team intercepted two suspects riding two Scooties on National Highway-6 (NH-6) between Seling and Tuirial in Aizawl district. During questioning, both suspects admitted to having concealed a consignment in nearby roadside bushes.

Subsequently, in the presence of two independent witnesses, a systematic search of the indicated location was carried out, resulting in the recovery of two plastic bags. Upon inspection, one bag was found to contain 15 packages of methamphetamine tablets (Dragon Brand) weighing 14.905 kg, while the other bag contained 49 soap cases of heroin weighing 707 grams.

Both suspects, identified as Myanmar nationals, were apprehended on the spot, and the seized narcotics were taken into custody by the Excise and Narcotics Department officials as per due legal procedure.

A BSF statement said that this successful seizure of narcotics and apprehension of drug smugglers highlights the excellent cooperation, coordination, and operational synergy between BSF and sister agencies in Mizoram.

The joint effort once again reaffirms the collective commitment of these agencies to combat and deter the nefarious modus operandi of cross-border narcotics-smuggling networks operating along the India-Myanmar border.

The BSF remains steadfast in its dedication to safeguarding the nation's borders and will continue to work in close partnership with all sister agencies to ensure a drug-free society, the statement said.

The methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and are commonly referred to as the 'crazy drug'. They are banned in India. Mizoram shares 510 km and 318 km unfenced border with Myanmar and Bangladesh respectively.

Myanmar's Chin state is a hub for smuggling of varied drugs, exotic wildlife animals and many other contraband through six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip.