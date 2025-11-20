Pankaj Tripathi Turns Producer With TV Show 'Perfect Family'

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is all set to don the hat of a producer with Perfect Family.

The TV series produced by Ajay Rai under the JAR Pictures banner and Mohit Chhabra will be launched on YouTube under a structured pay model, following the earlier precedent set by Sitare Zameen Par, which also opted for a direct YouTube release post its theatrical run.

"Perfect Family is incredibly close to my heart, not just for its story but also for the bold distribution path we're choosing," Tripathi said in a statement. "Today, audiences discover stories directly, and platforms like YouTube have evolved into strong spaces for premium long-format content. Producing my first series in a model that steps away from traditional formats felt both refreshing and essential."

He added, "When I first heard the idea, I was immediately moved, it's a real story told with a warm, humorous touch. Sachin has approached a sensitive topic with such empathy and balance that I believe families everywhere will see a part of themselves in this show. I hope viewers embrace the series and this new way of bringing stories to them."

Featuring a stellar ensemble including Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak and others, the show is a dramedy about a typical family.

The series, directed by Sachin Pathak, explores the stigma around therapy in India with a comedic take on it. It revolves around a not-so-perfect family who are forced to go for family therapy owing to a situation involving their young daughter and the chaos that ensues after.