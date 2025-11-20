Censor Board Clears Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Kayal Anandhi-Starrer 'Premante' For Release With U/A Certificate

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 20 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Navaneeth Sriram's upcoming Telugu romantic comedy 'Premante', featuring actors Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Kayal Anandhi in the lead, for release with a clean U/A certificate.

Actor Priyadarshi took to his X timeline to make the announcement. He wrote, "Certified U/A! #Premante is all set to give you the best vibes of Love and Thrills! #Premante from 21st November. Bookings open! Grab your tickets now!"

Priyadarshi, known for his strong performances in content-driven films, is back with Premante, a refreshing romantic comedy that takes a witty and heartfelt look at love and marriage.

Directed by debutant Navaneeth Sriram, the film stars Anandhi as the female lead, alongside Suma Kanakala in a key role.

Produced by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Jhanvi Narang under the prestigious Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (SVCLLP) banner, 'Premante' is being presented by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media.

A teaser released by the makers has only added to the excitement of fans and film buffs. The recently released trailer shows a newly wed couple who find their dream of a fairy-tale romance that lasts forever being shattered by the reality of everyday madness. Priyadarshi and Anandhi step into the shoes of a young couple whose picture-perfect marriage dream soon turns into a laugh riot, filled with petty squabbles, playful misunderstandings, and moments that every couple will find relatable.

Just when their domestic drama seems to settle into a routine, enters Suma Kanakala as a police head constable, a character who unexpectedly stirs up more chaos in their already topsy-turvy relationship. Her arrival adds a refreshing twist, infusing the narrative with both humour and curiosity about what role she really plays in their love story.

Director Navaneeth Sriram infuses the film with situational humor and emotional warmth, blending relatable conflicts with sharp writing. The teaser brilliantly captures the contrast between the dreamy expectations of love and the everyday realities of living together.

The film boasts of a strong technical crew. Cinematography for the film is by Vishwanath Reddy, who was picked the winner of the Gaddar Award for Gaami. Leon James, who recently delivered chartbuster tracks for 'Dragon', has scored the music for the film. Editor Raghavendra Thirun is the editor of the film while production design has been entrusted to Aravind Mule. Dialogues for the film have been penned by Karthik Thupurani and Rajkumar.