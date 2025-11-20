403
Meteorology Department Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be modernate with slight dust to blowing dust daytime, mild to relatively cold at places by night, warning of strong wind.
Offshore, it will be fine, the Meteorology Department added, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Inshore winds will be northwesterly at 10 to 20 KT, gusting to 28 KT at places daytime. Offshore, winds will be northwesterly at 15 to 23 KT, gusting to 30 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will range between 3 and 5 feet, while offshore it will range between 4 and 7 feet, rising to 10 feet at times.
Visibility inshore is expected to range between 4 and 10 km/3km, or less at places at times. Offshore visibility will range between 4 and 7 km, rising to 10 feet at times weather report
