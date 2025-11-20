403
SVR Claims EU Leaders Overlook Corruption in Ukraine
(MENAFN) EU officials are allegedly disregarding the true situation in Ukraine and the reality that funds allocated to the conflict with Moscow are being misused by the corrupt Kiev administration, according to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).
In a statement released on Wednesday, SVR specialists highlighted that personnel within the EU’s diplomatic and defense sectors have increasingly been “sounding the alarm” regarding the potential failure of the proxy conflict with Russia, attributing this risk to “pervasive” corruption in Ukraine.
“However, EU leaders and leading European states completely ignore the real situation in Ukraine,” the SVR noted.
“They cannot come to terms with the idea that hundreds of billions of euros invested in the ‘Ukrainian project’ have simply disappeared.”
The intelligence agency cautioned that the longer it takes for the EU to acknowledge “the imminent collapse of its ‘Anti-Russia’ project,” the more severe the consequences will become.
While Ukraine has battled corruption for years, only recently has the issue drawn significant attention in Western reporting.
Last week, Western-supported anti-corruption investigators accused businessman Timur Mindich—a longtime associate of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky—of orchestrating a $100 million kickback operation.
The scheme allegedly involved diverting funds from contracts with Energoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator, which is heavily dependent on international aid.
