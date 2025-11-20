Awareness Event On Diabetes Held After Pajhwok Report

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Following the publication of a Pajhwok Afghan News report highlighting misconceptions about diabetes treatment, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) organised a public awareness programme in cooperation with the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports.

On October 4, 2025, Pajhwok published a report“Diabetes: False beliefs keep patients from proper treatment”, in which Dr. Sharafat Zaman, spokesman for MoPH, voiced concerns over the increasing number of diabetic patients in Afghanistan and the world, calling for greater public awareness.

In response to the report, MoPH, together with the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports, organised an awareness event aimed at preventing diabetes on November 19.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Minister of Public Health Mawlawi Abdul Wali Haqqani said diabetes posed a major threat affecting the health of many communities and therefore, the ministry aimed to expand public awareness programmes.

He stressed that preventing diseases was not solely the responsibility of MoPH, but that people should also contribute to prevention efforts.

Similarly, Deputy Technical and Professional of Physical Training Hafiz Ahmad Jan said sports not only foster national unity but also have numerous health benefits.

He assured MoPH of continued cooperation in raising public awareness.

Atal Mashwani, spokesperson for the general directorate of physical education and sports, told Pajhwok:“I have read your report. First of all, I thank you for choosing useful and need-based topics that help inform society and serve the public good.”

He added:“People's awareness about diseases and the benefits of exercise is still very low. Therefore, we jointly held today's sports event with the Ministry of Public Health to raise awareness on the role of sports in controlling diabetes.”

Some doctors also welcomed the Pajhwok report and considered the role of media significant in enhancing public awareness about diseases.

Dr. Mohammad Ishaq Bayan, head of Afghan Japan Hospital, said:“Pajhwok published a professional report with an important message: scientific treatment, a healthy diet and regular monitoring of diabetes are the only ways to prevent dangerous complications- not superstitions and self-medication.”

He believed that media should publish such reports more frequently.

