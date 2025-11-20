DABS Reactivates Tarakhel Power Plant After Pajhwok Report On Outages

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Following the publication of a Pajhwok Afghan News report about citizens' complaints regarding prolonged power outages in Kabul, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) has announced activating the 105-megawatt Tarakhel thermal power plant.

Last week, Pajhwok published a report in which several Kabul residents complained about frequent power outages, saying the situation was disrupting their daily lives and work.

DABS, for its part, cited low electricity production and rising demand as the main causes of the problem and said practical measures were underway to address the issue permanently.

After the publication of that report, the power utility on Monday issued a statement confirming the reactivation of the 105-megawatt Tarakhel thermal plant in Kabul.

“This step has been taken to increase production capacity and provide reliable electricity to consumers,” the statement said.

According to DABS, the reactivation of this plant will add 80 megawatts of electricity to the national grid, playing an important role in ensuring stable power for customers.

Several citizens have expressed appreciation for Pajhwok's report, saying the issue of power outages was addressed soon after its publication.

Sosan, a resident of the Taimani area in Kabul, said:“We had many power outages, which caused us a lot of problems. We had only two hours of electricity in 24 hours, but in the past three days the outages have decreased and the power situation has improved.”

Karimullah, another resident of Taimani, also welcomed the improvement, saying:“It was the media, especially Pajhwok, that conveyed the people's electricity related problems to the authorities. Alhamdulillah, now the electricity is good.”

Similarly, Shafiqa, a resident of the Bibi Mahro area of Kabul, expressed happiness over the reduced power cuts.“A few days ago, I saw a report on the Pajhwok website about the blackouts. By the grace of God, after that report, Breshna Company took action and activated the thermal power plant. We express our appreciation and gratitude to Pajhwok.”

She also thanked Breshna Company for promptly addressing the power outage issue.

