Remote Ghor Health Centre Equipped After Pajhwok Report

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Two months after Pajhwok Afghan News published a report highlighting a charitable initiative to set up a health centre in Yakhan Sofla village of Taywara district in western Ghor province, the facility has now been equipped with government support and is providing basic healthcare services to local residents.

On September 17, 2025, Pajhwok Afghan News released a feature report titled“Construction of health centre in Taywara, Ghor; A significant step towards access to health services.”

Qari Mohammad Javed, an inhabitant of Yakhan Sofla village who established the health centre, had told Pajhwok:“I built this health centre so that people in our village and nearby areas- who have long struggled with lack of access to healthcare- could get treatment. Pregnant women, children and the elderly especially face great hardship, as they always have to travel to the district centre.”

He added that although the building has been completed and was ready for use, it remained non-functional due to a lack of staff, equipment and other essentials.

He asked the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and organisations supporting the health sector to assist with staffing, equipping and developing the centre.

“I did what I could, but without the support of the government and international organisations, it will be difficult to run this centre at a proper level. We need medicine, diagnostic equipment, and professional staff,” he said, expressing hope that the facility would soon be staffed and equipped to serve local communities effectively.

Now, Ghor's Public Health Director Mawlawi Abdul Wahid Hamas says health teams and medicines have been dispatched to the Yakhan Sofla health centre, established by local resident Qari Mohamd Javed and standard health services were currently being provided to the people.

He added:“The health centre building established by a local resident has been supported by us. It is now equipped with sufficient standard facilities and medicines. It has five staff members- comprising a midwife, a nurse, a vaccinator, a nutrition counsellor and a service assistant- to ensure healthcare services are provided to everyone.”

He noted that efforts were underway to upgrade this health centre and to deliver enhanced medical equipment and services to all remote areas.

The activation of this centre demonstrates how media coverage,, community involvement and timely institutional action could transform a serious problem into a vital opportunity.

Although the centre still requires further equipment, the start of operations at this health centre marks a significant milestone in improving the health of hundreds of families in Taywara district.

Haq Farjad, one of the doctors, said:“Media coverage of challenges in remote areas, particularly by Pajhwok, assisted in attracting attention of the government and organisations. As a result, medical assistance and staff were sent to support the clinic built by a local resident.” He added that establishing and equipping healthcare centres in remote areas played a vital role in improving public health and reducing deaths caused by treatable diseases. Similarly, Eid Mohammad, a resident of Taywara, told Pajhwok:“While I was in Herat province, I read the report about the construction of the Yakhan Sofla health centre on Pajhwok website. I was very pleased to learn that Qari Mohammad Javed had taken such a charitable initiative. It made me feel grateful that there are still generous individuals among us.” He said that with the equipment and recruitment of staff, the centre was now providing basic healthcare services to thousands of residents in Yakhan Sofla and surrounding villages. Fatima, another resident, said regarding the services:“Previously, we had to travel a long distance to the district centre or go to the central hospital for treatment. Now the Yakhan Sofla clinic is operational and our lives have become much easier.” kk/ma

