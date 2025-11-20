403
Sudan Welcomes US, Saudi Initiatives to End War
(MENAFN) Sudan on Wednesday commended the peace initiatives by the United States and Saudi Arabia aimed at halting violence in the country.
In a message posted on the US social media platform X, the Transitional Sovereignty Council expressed support for “the efforts of Saudi Arabia and the United States to bring just and equitable peace to Sudan.”
The council expressed gratitude to Washington and Riyadh for their “interest and continuous efforts to stop the Sudanese bloodshed” and emphasized Sudan’s willingness to collaborate seriously with both nations “to achieve the peace that the Sudanese people have long awaited.”
The announcement came shortly after President Donald Trump stated that the US is “going to start working on Sudan” following a request from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of the council and head of the army, also extended personal thanks to the Saudi prince and Trump on his X account.
Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been engaged in a destructive conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions.
According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), over 140,000 civilians have fled El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and North Kordofan state due to RSF attacks that began in late October.
Currently, the RSF maintains control over all five states in the Darfur region of western Sudan, while the army governs most of the other 13 states in the south, north, east, and central regions, including the capital city, Khartoum.
