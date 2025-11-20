403
Tokyo Stocks End Thursday on High Note
(MENAFN) Tokyo equities rebounded sharply Thursday, ending a four-day slump as major semiconductor stocks rallied following a strong earnings report from U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp., while a weaker yen supported exporters.
The benchmark Nikkei Stock Average climbed 1,286.24 points, or 2.65%, to close at 49,823.94. The broader Topix index gained 53.99 points, or 1.66%, finishing at 3,299.57.
Analysts said artificial intelligence-linked shares helped lift the Nikkei after Nvidia Corp. posted robust results for the August–October quarter. "On the stock market, artificial intelligence-related stocks lifted the Nikkei index after Nvidia Corp. posted solid earnings results for the August-October quarter, analysts said."
Export-driven stocks also drew momentum from the yen’s decline. "Meanwhile, the market also drew support from exporter shares on the yen's depreciation," analysts added.
The U.S. dollar surged to a 10-month high above 157 yen in Tokyo trading, amid investor concerns that Japan’s fiscal outlook could worsen as the government prepares large-scale stimulus measures. "The U.S. dollar rose to a fresh 10-month high in the upper 157 yen zone in Tokyo as the yen was sold on concern that Japan's fiscal health will deteriorate further amid large-scale stimulus measures the government is expected to compile."
