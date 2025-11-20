403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rove Hotels and Frying Pan Adventures Partner to Celebrate the UAE’s Diverse Culinary Heritage With Eid Al Etihad Food Tour
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (20 November 2025): Eid Al Etihad, the UAE’s annual National Day, is just around the corner, and to celebrate, two homegrown brands, Rove Hotels and Frying Pan Adventures, are coming together for something extra special. As a homegrown brand, Rove Hotels is proud to showcase the traditions of the country we all call home, and this partnership gives Rovers a chance to enjoy a little slice of Emirati culture while gaining insights into the fascinating history of this great nation. This year’s journey, title“ “Traditional Dubai Food Tour (Emirati Gems!)”, is a chance for residents and visitors alike to step away from th’ city’s bustle and rediscover the soulful simplicity of Emirati culture through food, storytelling, and the sea breeze ’f Dubai’s iconic coastline.
For Rove Hotels, doing things differently is a way of life. The brand has previously crafted experiences to connect people to the spirit of the UAE, and this year’s adventure will be sure to create more meaningful moments that blend discovery, heritage, and hospitality in unexpected ways.
Guiding this journey, and collaborating with Rove Hotels for the third time, is Frying Pan Adventures, pioneers in food and walking tours in Dubai. Since 2013, they have been shining a spotlight on the ci’y’s rich culinary landscape through immersive food walks that tell the untold stories of its people, flavours, and traditions. With a focus on authenticity and community, their tours are a heartfelt exploration of how food connects culture, history, and identity.
This year’s traditional Dubai food tour takes rovers (guests) on a four-hour journey through the coastal neighbourhoods of Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah. Starting at Rove City Walk, participants will venture on a guided exploration featuring five tasting stops that celebrate the essence of Emirati hospitality. Expect a shared Emirati breakfast, storytelling sessions over gahwa, karak, and dates, and a sumptuous seafood meal that pays tribute to Dub’i’s maritime roots, with vegetarian options also available upon request.
Throughout the experience, rovers will encounter local kitchens, coastal landmarks, and intimate storytelling moments that reveal how geography, trade, and faith have shaped the UAE’s kitchen over generations. The tour promises to be a sensory and emotional journey designed to leave rovers with a deeper appreciation of the U’E’s culinary soul.
Spaces are limited, and previous tours have sold out quickly, so early booking is encouraged. Join Rove Hotels and Frying Pan Adventures this Eid Al Etihad to celebrate the cou’try’s heritage through its most universal language: food.
For Rove Hotels, doing things differently is a way of life. The brand has previously crafted experiences to connect people to the spirit of the UAE, and this year’s adventure will be sure to create more meaningful moments that blend discovery, heritage, and hospitality in unexpected ways.
Guiding this journey, and collaborating with Rove Hotels for the third time, is Frying Pan Adventures, pioneers in food and walking tours in Dubai. Since 2013, they have been shining a spotlight on the ci’y’s rich culinary landscape through immersive food walks that tell the untold stories of its people, flavours, and traditions. With a focus on authenticity and community, their tours are a heartfelt exploration of how food connects culture, history, and identity.
This year’s traditional Dubai food tour takes rovers (guests) on a four-hour journey through the coastal neighbourhoods of Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah. Starting at Rove City Walk, participants will venture on a guided exploration featuring five tasting stops that celebrate the essence of Emirati hospitality. Expect a shared Emirati breakfast, storytelling sessions over gahwa, karak, and dates, and a sumptuous seafood meal that pays tribute to Dub’i’s maritime roots, with vegetarian options also available upon request.
Throughout the experience, rovers will encounter local kitchens, coastal landmarks, and intimate storytelling moments that reveal how geography, trade, and faith have shaped the UAE’s kitchen over generations. The tour promises to be a sensory and emotional journey designed to leave rovers with a deeper appreciation of the U’E’s culinary soul.
Spaces are limited, and previous tours have sold out quickly, so early booking is encouraged. Join Rove Hotels and Frying Pan Adventures this Eid Al Etihad to celebrate the cou’try’s heritage through its most universal language: food.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment