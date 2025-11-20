403
Trump-NYC Mayor-Elect Mamdani Meeting Set for Friday
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will meet with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House this Friday.
“Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!” Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.
Mamdani, who becomes the first Muslim and South Asian mayor in New York City history, defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa in the general election earlier this month. His campaign emphasized progressive priorities, including affordability and expanded social services.
Throughout the campaign, Trump frequently criticized the 34-year-old democratic socialist, labeling him a “communist,” endorsing Cuomo, and cautioning that a Mamdani victory could lead to reductions in federal funding for the city.
Mamdani previously indicated he is willing to engage with Trump, but stressed that any discussions “at the expense of New Yorkers” would be unacceptable.
