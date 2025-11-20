Lisa Ray Reveals Her Career Began In Deep Grief After Her Mother Was Left Paralyzed In An Accident

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) In a heartfelt reflection, Lisa Ray has shared a deeply personal chapter from her early years in the industry.

In an Instagram post, she spoke about stepping into the spotlight while her family was coping with the aftermath of a devastating accident that left her mother paralysed. On Thursday, Lisa took to her Instagram handle and penned a note describing her mixed cultural background - her father is Bengali, her mother was Polish.

She explained that she entered the modelling and entertainment world by chance when she was just 16. But that same year, her family went through a devastating tragedy: her mother was paralyzed in a car accident. Because of this, her career did not begin in a glamorous or joyful way. Instead, it started during a period filled with sadness and emotional struggle.

The 'Hanste Khelte' actress wrote,“I'm half Bengali, half Polish. Born in Canada, raised in India. Utterly Indian in my soul. Discovered by accident at 16 - the same year a car accident left my mother paralysed. My career arrived wrapped in grief, not glitter. The world wanted a glossy muse; I wanted to write books and to work with truth-tellers with cameras.”

“I'm an introvert who somehow lived in 10 cities, reinventing myself like it was a survival skill. Too Indian for some. Too Western for others. A writer and observer who kept getting pulled in front of the lens anyway. Wife at 40. Mother at 46. I spent years searching for where I belonged, only to realise belonging was never a place - it was a coming home to myself.”

Lisa Ray concluded her post by saying,“Midlife didn't make me magical. It made me clear. I'm done auditioning for a world that can't categorise me. Done shrinking to make others comfortable. It was never about fitting in. I've never been conventional. Fortunately I rarely listened to society's opinions. But now... I am finally standing in myself. Thank God for my 50s.”(sic)