Sudan praises peace efforts by US, Saudi Arabia to stop bloodshed
(MENAFN) Sudan expressed appreciation on Wednesday for ongoing US-Saudi initiatives aimed at ending the country’s devastating conflict, according to reports.
In a statement shared on the social media platform X, the Transitional Sovereignty Council voiced its gratitude for “the efforts of Saudi Arabia and the United States to bring just and equitable peace to Sudan.” The council further thanked both countries for their “interest and continuous efforts to stop the Sudanese bloodshed” and affirmed that Sudan is prepared to work constructively with them “to achieve the peace that the Sudanese people have long awaited.”
This announcement followed remarks from President Donald Trump, who said the US is “going to start working on Sudan” at the request of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who heads the council and commands the army, also posted thanks to the Saudi prince and Trump on his X account.
Sudan has been engulfed in a destructive war between the national army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15, 2023. The ongoing violence has resulted in thousands of deaths and forced millions from their homes.
According to reports, more than 140,000 civilians have fled El-Fasher in North Darfur and areas of North Kordofan since late October due to escalating RSF attacks. The RSF currently holds all five states of the Darfur region, while the Sudanese army remains in control of most of the other 13 states across the country—including the capital, Khartoum.
