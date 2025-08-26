Australia Expels Iranian Ambassador, Suspends Operations At Embassy In Tehran Over Anti-Semitic Attacks
According to a joint statement released by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security Tony Burke, Australia has witnessed a number of antisemitic attacks against Jewish community since October 7, 2023. The Australian government had asked Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) and the Australian Federal Police to investigate these incidents.
"Enough credible intelligence has now been gathered to reach the deeply disturbing conclusion that the Iranian Government has directed at least two of these attacks. Iran has sought to disguise its involvement but ASIO assesses it was behind the attacks on: Lewis' Continental Kitchen in Sydney on October 20 last year; and The Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne on December 6 last year. ASIO assesses it is likely Iran directed further attacks as well," the statement read.
It added that these attacks are an "extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression" orchestrated by another nation on Australian soil and are "totally unacceptable." The statement detailed that Australia will introduce a legislation to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.
"These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil. This is an attack on our society, aimed at creating fear, stoking internal divisions and eroding social cohesion. These attacks on our society are totally unacceptable and the Australian Government is taking strong and decisive action in response."
"We have informed the Iranian ambassador to Australia he and three additional Iranian diplomats will be expelled. We have suspended operations at our embassy in Tehran and all our diplomats are now safe in a third country. The Government will legislate so we can list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – the IRGC - as a terrorist organisation," it added.
