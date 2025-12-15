India Emerging As A Model Nation After Gujarat, Says Swami Chidanand Saraswati Praising PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Rishikesh, Dec 15 (IANS) Parmarth Niketan President Swami Chidanand Saraswati has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that just as Gujarat was transformed into a development model under his leadership, India is now steadily emerging as a model nation.

Paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, Swami Chidanand Saraswati said the Ganga Aarti performed at Parmarth Niketan on the banks of the Ganga in Rishikesh was dedicated to the Iron Man of India. He recalled that both Sardar Patel and Prime Minister Modi hail from Gujarat and said their leadership had played a defining role in shaping the nation.

In an interaction with IANS, Swami Chidanand Saraswati said Sardar Patel, known as the "Lion of Gujarat", was a towering figure whose contribution to national unity remains unmatched.

"Had Sardar Patel been the country's first Prime Minister, India's picture would have been very different," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, he said PM Modi transformed the state's destiny despite facing severe challenges, criticism and pressure, particularly during difficult times such as the Godhra crisis.

"He removed fear and confusion, ensured stability and security, and turned Gujarat into a model that balanced development with heritage. That journey is continuing even today," he said.

Swami Chidanand Saraswati said India's economy has seen significant improvement over the past 11 years.“How did this happen? Because Prime Minister Modi has determination, honesty and transparency. He has the strength to move forward continuously, like the uninterrupted flow of the Ganga. That is why Gujarat became a model, and now India is becoming one,” he said.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's spiritual grounding, he said PM Modi's journey has always been rooted in spirituality.

"After returning from the Himalayas, he devoted his youth to society, combining self-discipline with service. His faith in Sanatan values and saints has always been strong," he said.

Citing examples, Swami Chidanand Saraswati said projects such as the Kashi Corridor, the Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, the reconstruction of Kedarnath and the development of Ayodhya reflect this blend of spirituality and nation-building.

He noted that Prime Minister Modi often gifts the Bhagavad Gita to world leaders and takes visiting foreign dignitaries to witness the Ganga Aarti.

"He has maintained a balance between secular governance and spiritual roots, never disconnecting from India's cultural and religious foundations. When we have distanced ourselves from our roots and values, we have weakened. When we have divided ourselves, we have been diminished," Swami Chidanand Saraswati added.

He said that Prime Minister Modi has preserved development and heritage together with Sanatan values. Recalling an earlier interaction, he said PM Modi's dedication and sincerity were evident even when he held no Constitutional position and worked only as a party worker.

He said a new wave of Sanatan values has emerged across the country.

"Sanatan means walking together with everyone -- Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah. Today, along with the Hanuman Chalisa, the world is also reciting what can be called a 'Hindustan Chalisa'," he remarked.

He further said PM Modi's honesty, commitment, dedication, tireless work ethic and the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' set him apart.

"He celebrates Diwali with soldiers guarding our borders. That itself is extraordinary," he said.

Humming a line in praise of the Prime Minister, Swami Chidanand Saraswati said: "Kabhi kabhi mere dil me khayal aata hai, tumhe zameen par utaara gaya hai Bharat ke liye (sometimes my heart feels that you were sent to this Earth for India)."