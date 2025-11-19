Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Cullinan Metals Corp. (CMT)


2025-11-19 03:12:32
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 19 novembre/November 2025) - Effective immediately, Cullinan Metals Corp. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

Avec effet immédiat, Cullinan Metals Corp. sera réintégrée à la négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation qui a donné lieu à la suspension.

Effective Date/ Date Effective: Le 19 NOV 2025
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): CMT

Newsfile Corp

