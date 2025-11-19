Prophase Labs Reported Results For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2025, And Will Hold A Virtual Conference Call Today At 2Pm ET.

Crown Medical Achieves Final Hurdle. Appointed Special Counsel to Launch Litigation Against Insurance Companies. First Settlement Completed. Reiterates $50 MILLION Net A/R Goal

Next-Phase Commercialization of BE-Smart TM Underway Following Landmark Study Published in the Official Journal of the American College of Gastroenterology

UNIONDALE, NY, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) (the“Company” or“ProPhase”) today announced it is in M&A related discussions not connected to a crypto treasury strategy. These discussions, if successful, could potentially recognize the underlying value of ProPhase at multiples of its current share price. The Company believes meaningful value drivers, including the $50M Crown Medical collections initiative, commercialization of the BE-SmartTM Esophageal Cancer Test, and the now-profitable, restructured Nebula Genomics subsidiary, remain significantly undervalued by the market.

Achieving quorum and voting in favor of the current proxy proposals is essential to maintaining NASDAQ compliance and enabling the Company to move forward with these strategic initiatives. ProPhase anticipates updating shareholders in the near future.

Near-Term Value Drivers Not Reflected in Current Share Price:

. $50M+ net Crown Medical collections entering the settlement phase

. Landmark Mayo Clinic validated BE-SmartTM commercialization

. Nebula Genomics now profitable on a pro-forma basis

. Multiple inbound strategic and partnership inquiries for BE-SmartTM and the Company as a whole

Crown Medical Initiative to Collect $50+ Million Net

The bankruptcy court has approved the ProPhase Labs subsidiaries' Chapter 11 proceedings, and Crown Medical Collections has been formally appointed as Special Counsel. This key milestone allows Crown Medical Collections to initiate litigation directly against the insurance carriers. One claim has already been successfully resolved. Crown Medical Collections brings extensive experience in recovering COVID-19 testing claims accumulated throughout the pandemic, further strengthening the Company's position as it proceeds.

Because the bankruptcy structure streamlines the process and bypasses months of traditional pleadings, Crown Medical Collections can accelerate litigation efforts. The team is now entering“meet and confer” discussions that have been strategically prepared over recent months, with the Company anticipating meaningful settlements within the next few months.

The Company expects that proceeds generated through Crown Medical Collections' recovery efforts will provide substantial non-dilutive capital to advance BE-Smart commercialization, support Nebula Genomics' growth, and fund other key initiatives.

BE-Smart TM Esophageal Cancer Test

ProPhase is beginning the next phase of commercialization for BE-SmartTM, its advanced esophageal cancer risk-stratification assay, following the recent peer-reviewed publication of the Mayo Clinic validation study in Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology. This independent validation confirms BE-SmartTM's accuracy in Barrett's esophagus risk detection and positions the assay for clinical launch and partnership activity.

The Mayo Clinic-led study provided independent, unbiased validation with several Mayo Clinic GI pathologists as senior authors. Combined with five years of performance and utility data presented at major GI conferences, the assay is fully positioned for real-world deployment.

“With Mayo Clinic's validation and publication in Clinical and Translational Gastroenterology, BE-SmartTM has proven itself as a next-generation molecular triage tool for Barrett's disease,” said Ted Karkus, CEO.“The test's ability to detect progressors from minimal biopsy material with high accuracy and throughput enables a powerful step forward in managing esophageal cancer risk.”

Powered by a patented protein panel of biomarkers that specifically differentiates progression from Barrett's esophagus into esophageal adenocarcinoma, the platform delivers an objective, actionable risk score for early intervention.

ProPhase has outlined a 12-month commercialization roadmap that includes:

. Launching a clinical integration program across community and academic GI practices

. Expanded KOL engagement

. EHR automation for ordering/reporting

. Reimbursement and distribution strategy development

. Early-access cash-pay program initiation

Following publication, the Company has received multiple partnership inquiries from industry and clinical groups. ProPhase remains open to strategic opportunities aimed at accelerating BE-SmartTM's availability to physicians and patients.

BE-SmartTM represents the next evolution in Barrett's disease triage, combining high performance, multiplex capability, high throughput, and exceptional accuracy using minimal tissue. The Company expects additional clinical and commercial updates in the coming months and throughout 2026.

CEO Statement:

“The public markets are not yet reflecting the true value of ProPhase or the multi-year opportunities now in front of us,” said Ted Karkus, CEO and Chairman.“With Crown Medical recoveries underway, a validated and commercially ready cancer test with significant market potential, and a restructured, profitable genomics business, we see a clear path to value creation that we believe far exceeds our current share price.”

CEO to Present to Shareholders

ProPhase will present to shareholders today, November 19, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET during the Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Financial Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net revenue was $0.9 million as compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The Company did not generate any revenues from diagnostic services for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Cost of revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $1.0 million, which was mainly related to our consumer products. Cost of revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $1.2 million, comprised of $0.7 million for diagnostic services and $0.5 million for consumer products.

We realized a gross margin profit of $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to a gross margin loss of $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease of $0.3 million was a result of consumer products with different margin product mix. For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, we realized an overall gross margin of (13.9)% and 15.2%, respectively. Gross margin for diagnostic services was zero or not applicable due to no revenue in the 2025 and 2024 comparable periods, respectively. Gross margin for consumer products was (13.1)% and 65.3% in the 2025 and 2024 comparable periods, respectively. Gross margin for consumer products have historically been influenced by fluctuations in quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year production volume, fixed production costs and related overhead absorption, raw ingredient costs, inventory mark to market write-downs and timing of shipments to customers.

General and administration expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $4.6 million as compared to $6.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in general and administration expenses of $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024 was principally related to a decrease in personnel expenses, overhead costs and professional fees, and removal of costs related to the divestiture of PMI.

Research and development costs for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $6,000 as compared to $122,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The decrease in research and development costs of $116,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024 was principally due to decreased activities related to product research and field testing as a result of refined focus and efforts.

As a result of the effects described above, net loss from the continuing operations for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $6.8 million, or $(0.16) per share, as compared $5.0 million, or $(0.26) per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Diluted loss per share related to the continuing operations for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were $(0.16) per share and $(0.26) per share, respectively.

Our aggregate cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2025 were $405,000 as compared to $678,000 at December 31, 2024. Our working capital deficit was $47.5 million and $1.5 million as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The decrease of approximately $0.3 million in our cash and cash equivalents for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was principally due to $7.7 million cash used in operating activities and repayment of notes payable for $4.0 million, offset by proceeds from issuance of common stock, notes payable and convertible notes of $10.0 million.

About ProPhase Labs Inc.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a next-generation biotech, genomics and consumer products company. Our mission is to build a healthier world through bold innovation and actionable insight. We're revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, groundbreaking diagnostic development, such as our potentially life-saving test for the early detection of esophageal cancer, and a world class direct-to-consumer marketing platform for cutting edge OTC dietary supplements. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs' valuable subsidiaries, their synergies, and significant growth underscore our potential for long-term value.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, this document contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategy, plans, objectives and initiatives, including our expectations regarding the future revenue growth potential of each of our subsidiaries, our expected timeline for commercializing our BE-SmartTM Esophageal Cancer Test, our expectations regarding future liquidity events, the success of our efforts to collect accounts receivables and anticipated timeline for any payments relating thereto, and our ability to successfully transition into a consumer products company. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to our ability to obtain and maintain necessary regulatory approvals, general economic conditions, consumer demand for our products and services, challenges relating to entering into and growing new business lines, the competitive environment, and the risk factors listed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Details about these risks and uncertainties can be found in our filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

