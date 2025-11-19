403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Arabia to increase investment in US to one trillion dollars
(MENAFN) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman declared on Tuesday that his country intends to expand its investments in the United States from the current $600 billion to nearly $1 trillion, according to reports.
"I believe, Mr. President, today and tomorrow we can announce that we are going to increase that $600 billion to almost $1 trillion for real investment," the crown prince said during remarks at the White House alongside US President Donald Trump.
He noted that the two nations are preparing a range of agreements spanning technology, artificial intelligence, and other sectors, which he said would generate substantial investment opportunities.
Trump jumped in to clarify the figure, asking, “Now, you're saying to me now that the $600 billion will be $1 trillion?"
"Definitely, because what we are signing it will facilitate that," the crown prince responded.
The president went on to thank him, saying, "I want to thank you because you've agreed to invest $600 billion into the United States, and because he's my friend, he might make it a trillion, but I'm going to have to work on him.” He added, “We can count on $600 billion, but that number could go up a little bit higher," using the moment to emphasize the economic benefits of the partnership.
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Washington, Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al-Saud, praised the high-level meeting and the agreements finalized between the two governments. “A significant day for Saudi-US relations," she posted on X, noting that a "number of landmark" deals had been signed, though she did not provide details about their contents.
"I believe, Mr. President, today and tomorrow we can announce that we are going to increase that $600 billion to almost $1 trillion for real investment," the crown prince said during remarks at the White House alongside US President Donald Trump.
He noted that the two nations are preparing a range of agreements spanning technology, artificial intelligence, and other sectors, which he said would generate substantial investment opportunities.
Trump jumped in to clarify the figure, asking, “Now, you're saying to me now that the $600 billion will be $1 trillion?"
"Definitely, because what we are signing it will facilitate that," the crown prince responded.
The president went on to thank him, saying, "I want to thank you because you've agreed to invest $600 billion into the United States, and because he's my friend, he might make it a trillion, but I'm going to have to work on him.” He added, “We can count on $600 billion, but that number could go up a little bit higher," using the moment to emphasize the economic benefits of the partnership.
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Washington, Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al-Saud, praised the high-level meeting and the agreements finalized between the two governments. “A significant day for Saudi-US relations," she posted on X, noting that a "number of landmark" deals had been signed, though she did not provide details about their contents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment