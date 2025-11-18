North East Homes Revitalised: Aaron's Render Cleaning Delivers Algae‐Free, Like‐New Exteriors

Most homeowners will know that maintaining property rarely comes cheap, so it's not really surprising that many attempt to turn their hands to a bit of DIY to save on costs. Having said that, while a bit of elbow grease applied in the right areas is well worth considering, some jobs are better left to the professionals.

One example is render cleaning, which is something most homes will need done at some point, particularly those in North East cities such as Newcastle, Teeside and Sunderland will need to be done fairly regularly due to unpredictable weather. On the face of it, it might seem one of the easier jobs to do yourself. However, in reality, you're taking a huge risk of causing damage that could cost you more money in the long run.

In short, we're here to tell you the truth about DIY render cleaning and why professional services are worth the investment:

DIY Gone Wrong Could Ruin Your Render

Making mistakes when cleaning render is easier than you might think. Even if you follow the best guides on YouTube or other sites to the tee, a single mistake is all it takes to have you regretting your decision. Using the wrong water pressure, chemicals or techniques can bring disastrous results, such as:

Patchy Etching: It only takes the wrong amount of cleaning chemicals to etch the surface of the render, leading to unsightly dull spots and marks. Even worse, these are permanent, so there is no quick fix.

A Damaged Render: Furthermore, simply scrubbing too hard could lead to the render cracking, crumbling or peeling, all of which will cost more to repair.



The above are mistakes that most professionally trained companies, like Aaron's Render Cleaning UK, will not make. Instead, they will take the time to test different cleaners in small sections to establish which is the best to use for your particular render. On top of that, they will know the techniques and the pressure needed to get the job done to a high standard.

You Unlikely Have the Wrong Equipment

Some hot and soapy water, a bucket and a sponge are not going to cut it when your render is covered in dirt, algae and other contaminants. Render cleaning requires specialist equipment, whether powerful pressure washers to effectively clean the surface or protectants to protect others.

You Misjudged the Time and Effort Needed

Removing heavy algae growth, mould and stubborn stains is not as easy as you might think. Even for professionals, it can take time to remove, and that's using the correct cleaning materials and equipment. There's a good chance that you will stop halfway through, as you did not release the effort and time required, meaning you have just wasted all of it when you could have called in a professionally render cleaner instead.

Save the Trouble by Calling a Pro

Wherever you live in the North East, whether in Durham, Hartlepool, Darlington or anywhere else, sometimes it is easier and cheaper in the long run to just leave home maintenance to the professionals.

With render cleaning, in particular, where there is the potential to turn a simple cleaning job into a costly repair, the better option is to book a service from a reliable and reputable render cleaning company. You will get the job done at a competitive price, without any damage and will end up with a render that now looks as good as new.