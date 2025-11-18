DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of American Associated Pharmacies Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at American Associated Pharmacies (“AAP”). AAP learned of a data breach on or about October 23, 2024.

If you would like to discuss this case with a lawyer, please click HERE.

About American Associated Pharmacies

American Associated Pharmacies (AAP) is a member-owned cooperative helping over 2,000 independent U.S. pharmacies stay competitive through purchasing and business support.

What happened?

On or about October 23, 2024, AAP detected file encryption and other suspicious activity within its computer network. The organization immediately secured its systems and initiated an investigation. It was later determined that hackers had gained access approximately ten days earlier, on October 13, 2024.

Before the encryption, the attackers removed files from AAP's network that may have contained sensitive personal information. The data potentially exposed includes names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, passport numbers, driver's license or other government-issued identification numbers, bank account and routing numbers, medical and clinical treatment details, provider names, medical record numbers, health insurance information, prescription data, and, in some cases, usernames and passwords.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding AAP, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the AAP data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: ...

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving allegations of securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.