Antimony Resources Corp. Lists On The OTCQB Venture Market In The US Under Ticker Symbol ATMYF

The OTCQB, established in 2010, is the premier U.S. marketplace for early-stage and developing companies. Designed to provide improved visibility and greater access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an "established public market."

The Company will trade under the ticker symbol ATMYF in the United States, with its shares also listed on Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ATMY and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol K8J0.

The Company believes this milestone will support increased liquidity, enhance transparency, and attract a broader base of retail and institutional investors in the U.S. capital markets.

Jim Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented:

"This uplisting marks an important step in our growth strategy. Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market aligns with our commitment to increasing shareholder value, improving market visibility, and maintaining high standards of corporate governance."

For more information about the OTCQB and its requirements, visit .

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is a exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

The Company is developing the Bald Hill Antimony Project located in New Brunswick, Canada.

Bald Hill Antimony Project Highlights