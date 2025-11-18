403
Red Hat Openshift 4.20 Enhances Security Of The Modern Application Platform To Unite Enterprise IT, From Virtual Machines To AI
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Red Hat OpenShift enables customers to run what they need, where they need it, with new capabilities extending the platform's trusted foundation to accelerate AI workloads and expand virtualization support across sovereign clouds.
Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift 4.20, the latest version of the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes. Red Hat OpenShift 4.20 introduces capabilities for accelerating AI workloads, strengthening core platform security and enhancing virtualization strategies consistently from the datacenter, to public clouds, and the edge. As organizations navigate increasing complexity and expanding regulatory requirements, they need a more consistent and reliable platform to bridge diverse applications and services across their entire IT footprint. There is also a growing need for capabilities that support digital sovereignty, which requires organizations to maintain expansive control over their cloud destiny – deciding precisely which applications and data must run in-house and which exist outside that domain. Red Hat OpenShift 4.20 provides a unified and more efficient foundation, built with systems security front and center, enabling sovereign deployments and accelerating the development and deployment of applications and AI workloads across hybrid cloud environments. Strengthened platform security and enhanced core manageability This latest release significantly strengthens the platform's security posture, addressing both today's immediate threats and the complex, evolving security needs of enterprise IT. By hardening the platform for the unique requirements of sovereignty, Red Hat OpenShift 4.20 helps secure the main traffic between control plane components with initial support for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms for mTLS, to deliver long-term cryptographic protection for critical communications. This release also brings greater operational flexibility to the core platform and strengthens security capabilities for Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus customers. This includes the general availability of Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security 4.9 and enhancements to Red Hat Trusted Artifact Signer and Red Hat Trusted Profile Analyzer to help customers more easily manage and analyze security data. Additionally, the zero trust workload identity manager is scheduled for release later this year, delivering identity attestation for machines and humans alike across federated infrastructure. Additional features focused on control and identity include:
Gain identity management flexibility and control: Bring-your-own OpenID Connect enables customers to use their existing OpenID Connect (OIDC) infrastructure, providing greater control over user data.
Significantly lower cost pod-to-pod mTLS encryption, identity-based traffic policies, observability and more with“sidecar-less” ambient mode with Red Hat OpenShift Service Mesh, helping reduce infrastructure costs, operational complexity, and resource overhead.
Simplify external secret management with a cluster-wide service: The External Secrets Operator (ESO) provides lifecycle management for secrets fetched from external secret management systems, helping improve security.
Reduce infrastructure costs with high availability on smaller footprints: Two-node OpenShift with an Arbiter enables a new high-availability form factor, reducing infrastructure costs without sacrificing resiliency.
Enhance network integration and performance for on-premises deployments: Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) in OVN-Kubernetes delivers new networking capabilities to on-premises environments by providing continuous route exchange between OpenShift and external network fabrics, which means faster adaptation to network changes, VM migration or failover events.
