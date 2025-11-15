403
Panamanian Former Ifarhu Director Sent To Mega Family Says It Was Done"Quietly"
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Bernardo Meneses, former director of Ifarhu, was taken from Tinajitas this Thursday and sent to La Nueva Joya prison without notifying his family or his lawyer. Those close to them say they weren't given time to appeal and that everything was done quietly by the family. They also allege that some banks refuse to hand over documents that - according to them - could clarify how the money was moved in the case. And they claim there is pressure on Meneses to abandon his internal aspirations within the PRD. Meneses will have to spend six months in custody while the investigation into the increase in assets of more than $419,000 and the financial aid proceeds. The prosecution is also investigating him for embezzlement, misappropriation, and abuse of power. For now, he faces the process from a tougher cell... and his family says they are not letting him defend himself properly.
