Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Golf Stars Assemble: $5M Saudi International Highlights Asian Tour Return


2025-11-18 02:21:38
The Asian Tour makes its return to the Middle East this week as the DP World Tour enters a well-earned end-of-season break following last week's dramatic finale in Dubai.

The spotlight now shifts to the $5 million PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers, taking place at Riyadh Golf Club. Notably, the tournament begins Wednesday, a day earlier than the traditional Thursday start.

A particularly strong field has assembled for what has become one of the Asian Tour's flagship events. Confirmed participants include past champions Graeme McDowell, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer, Harold Varner III, and Dustin Johnson.

In addition to Asian Tour players, the event features exemptions for:

  • Top 200 players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR)

  • Multiple LIV Golf players

  • Players from the PGA Tour of Australasia, Sunshine Tour, and Korean Tour

  • Select amateurs, including Morocco's Adam Bresnu

    Dubai-based professionals Adrian Meronk, Anirban Lahiri, and Joshua Grenville-Wood also tee it up, aiming to make a strong showing.

    Meanwhile, in the women's game, the LPGA season concludes this week at the CME Group Tour Championship - the richest event in women's golf, boasting an $11 million purse and a historic $4 million winner's cheque.

    This week's global golf schedule

    PGA Tour - The RSM Classic
    Dates: Thu 20 – Sun 23 Nov 2025
    Venue: Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    Purse: $7 million

    Asian Tour - PIF Saudi International (powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers)
    Dates: Wed 19 – Sat 22 Nov 2025
    Venue: Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia
    Purse: $5 million

    LPGA Tour - CME Group Tour Championship
    Dates: Thu 20 – Sun 23 Nov 2025
    Venue: Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, Florida
    Purse: $11 million

