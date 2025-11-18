Bridging Digital Divide Stands More Urgent Than Ever - South Korean Deputy Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Rapidly advancing digital technologies create both new opportunities and new challenges, making the elimination of the digital divide and promotion of inclusivity an urgent priority, said Dokyu Lee, South Korea's Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Science and ICT, Trend reports.

Speaking at the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) in Baku, Dyuko Lee highlighted that South Korea has achieved significant progress in digital infrastructure over the past three decades through targeted policies and investments, including the development of broadband networks and nationwide deployment of 5G.

“Currently, the country is working on next-generation 6G networks and expanding citizens' access to new technologies. We are also integrating the 'Digital Inclusivity Act' at the early stage of developing inclusive digital policies,” Lee noted.

He added that South Korea is all in on working together internationally to make sure that the perks of digital technologies are passed around globally.

“In collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), efforts continue to improve digital connectivity in developing countries and standardize next-generation networks. South Korea has been a member of the ITU since 1952, evolving alongside the international community. Based on this experience, South Korea aims to continue making sustainable contributions to the development of the global ICT sector,” he noted.

The World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25) was started by the Government of Azerbaijan in Baku from 17 to 28 November 2025 under the theme“Universal, meaningful, and affordable connectivity for an inclusive and sustainable digital future.” The conference provides a special platform for high-ranking officials from ITU Member States, for the most part ministers or deputy ministers, to express their views on emerging trends and on matters of strategic importance to the development of the telecommunication and information and communication technology sector.