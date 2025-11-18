MENA Golf Tour Relaunch: Q School Opens Path To Global Stage

The MENA Golf Tour makes its long-awaited relaunch on Thursday as Q School kicks off at Troia Golf Course, Portugal, signaling the start of its life-changing comeback season.

This 54-hole qualifier, which finished on Saturday, November 22, isn't just a tournament; it's the gateway for ambitious golfers to secure membership and category status for the 2025–26 season on the region's only Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR)-recognised tour.

The 2025–26 season promises a player-first approach with 12 events across Portugal, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, and the GCC, each featuring a guaranteed $100,000 tax-free prize fund and payouts processed within 48 hours of the final putt. The tour's intelligently designed schedule minimizes travel burdens, allowing players to focus on what matters most: performance.

Following Q School, the season launches immediately with back-to-back events in Portugal: the PGA Aroeira Challenge (25–27 November) and the Rolear Algarve Classic at Amendoeira (2–4 December).

The tour then heads to Egypt for a four-event swing in January–February, before moving on to Morocco, where a mid-season Q-Sprint (22–23 February) will give newcomers a second chance to qualify and current members the opportunity to re-rank, with a $50,000 purse.

Golf's gateway reawakens

Keith Waters, Chairman and Commissioner of the MENA Golf Tour, said:“Thursday marks the start of something special - the reopening of a proven pathway that has already produced Major champions, Ryder Cup stars and multiple DP World Tour winners. Q School is where careers begin.

“We've seen it time and again with the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre, Thriston Lawrence and Todd Clements, all of whom used the MENA Golf Tour as their springboard to the elite level.”

“This Tour is built on a simple principle: give talented players the opportunity, support, and a competitive platform to progress,” Waters added.”With guaranteed purses, fast payouts, OWGR points, and a sensible routing, we're creating the conditions for the next generation of champions to emerge. I can't wait to see it all begin on Thursday.”

The MENA Golf Tour is actively working with the DP World Tour and HotelPlanner Tour to secure formal progression opportunities for top performers, including direct access to DP World Tour Qualifying School and status pathways on the HotelPlanner Tour.

More info:

About the MENA Golf tour

The MENA Golf Tour (Middle East and North Africa Golf Tour) is a professional golf circuit designed to give talented golfers from the region and beyond a pathway to higher-level tours like the DP World Tour. It's the only OWGR-recognised tour in the MENA region, meaning players can earn Official World Golf Ranking points by competing. It also aims to develop emerging talent by providing competitive opportunities, prize money, and exposure to international competition.

The tour was launched in 2011, and over the years, it has helped launch the careers of players who went on to succeed on the European Tour and in Major championships, including Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre.

It runs events across the Middle East, North Africa, and sometimes Europe, featuring tax-free prize funds, professional-level tournament conditions, and a clear progression pathway for ambitious players.