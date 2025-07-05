Dubai Welcomes Three Prestigious Universities Ahead Of 202526 Term

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority has confirmed that three esteemed international institutions-the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, the American University of Beirut, and Saudi Arabia's Fakeeh College for Medical Sciences-will launch branch campuses in the emirate for the 2025–26 academic year. This move aligns with Dubai's strategic Education 33 and broader Dubai Economic Agenda D33, designed to enhance its status as a global education hub.

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad is renowned for its Business and Management programme, currently ranked 27th globally by the QS World University Rankings by subject. The American University of Beirut holds a position of 237th in the overall QS World University Rankings. Fakeeh College for Medical Sciences brings specialised strength in health and medical education to Dubai's portfolio.

Dr Wafi Dawood, CEO of KHDA's Strategic Development Sector, emphasised that the initiative“reflects the emirate's international stature” and aligns with goals to enhance graduate competitiveness, boost educational tourism ten-fold by 2033, broaden Emirati workforce integration, and bolster economic diversification. The strategy also aims to see international students making up 50 per cent of Dubai's higher education population by 2033, contributing an estimated AED 5.6 billion to the sector's GDP.

Dubai's higher education ecosystem already includes 41 private international providers-37 of which are branch campuses-including the University of Manchester Dubai and University of Birmingham Dubai, whose home institutions rank 35th and 76th respectively in QS 2026. Curtin University Dubai and University of Wollongong in Dubai also feature within the top 200 global rankings.

The emirate recorded a 20 per cent rise in total private university enrolment for 2024–25, with international students growing by 29 per cent to reach over 42,000 across more than 700 programmes. This marks the highest student population to date in Dubai's sector.

A broader pipeline is in place, with several other globally ranked institutions currently in advanced discussions with KHDA to establish Dubai campuses. The initiative supports Dubai's ambition to position itself among the world's top ten cities for university education by 2033.

Dubai International Academic City, the emirate's dedicated higher education zone, accommodates around 27,500 students across 27 colleges and three innovation centres, offering over 500 programmes. Many of the new branch campuses are expected to be located within DIAC or Dubai Knowledge Park, reinforcing the emirate's capacity for transnational education.

Amid growing demand, student housing projects have expanded to meet the needs of a diverse population representing more than 150 nationalities. Dubai's education authorities have also prioritised research collaboration and academic innovation through cross-border partnerships, consistent with KHDA's quality framework.

