UAE Condemns Deadly Shooting Incident At Brown University In The US

The United Arab Emirates has condemned the shooting incident that occurred at Brown University in the state of Rhode Island, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

UAE Foreign Ministry Issues Statement

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE's strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the United States, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured. (ANI/WAM)

