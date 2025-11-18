MP Pharma Msmes Visit Hyderabad SEZ To Study Advanced Manufacturing Practices

MENAFN - KNN India)Madhya Pradesh sent an 18-member delegation of pharma MSME entrepreneurs on a two-day exposure visit to the Hyderabad Pharma Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

This visit comes under the World Bank supported RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) scheme.

The visit was organised by the Madhya Pradesh Laghu Udyog Nigam (MPLUN) and the Department of MSMEs to help local pharma industries gain exposure to advanced manufacturing systems and global best practices.

District Industries Centre (DIC) General Manager Swapnil Garg said the visit aims to familiarise pharma MSMEs with modern production processes, quality-control systems, international regulatory standards and innovation-driven industrial practices.

During the visit, the delegation toured major pharmaceutical companies located in the Hyderabad Pharma SEZ, including Aurobindo Pharma, Hetero Labs and Eugia Pharma, reported the Free Press Journal.

Officials said the exposure will help MSMEs explore opportunities for technology adoption, collaboration and export growth.

The programme is being coordinated by MPLUN with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) as the partner organisation. All expenses were covered by the government.

The state government said the initiative will help strengthen the competitiveness of MP's pharma sector and support the state's goal of emerging as a key pharmaceutical manufacturing hub.

(KNN Bureau)