Defensenewsbreaks XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA) Announces Acquisition Of Drone Nerds And $25M Strategic Investment Led By Unusual Machines

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ: XTIA), a leader in vertical flight technologies and developer of the TriFan 600 VTOL aircraft, has acquired Drone Nerds, one of the largest U.S.-based drone distributors, in a $40 million transaction finalized Nov. 10, 2025, while simultaneously securing a $25 million strategic investment from Unusual Machines (NYSE American: UMAC) to accelerate growth in unmanned aircraft systems and the Vertical Economy(TM). Drone Nerds, with more than $100 million in 2024 revenue, brings hardware, software, and enterprise drone services to XTI through a mix of cash, promissory notes, and equity consideration, while the preferred stock investment from Unusual Machines awaits shareholder approval for conversion; leadership from all three companies emphasized the opportunity created by increasing demand for domestic UAS solutions following the June 2025 White House Executive Order on U.S. drone development, and XTI noted that ThinkEquity served as exclusive M&A advisor and placement agent for the transactions.

XTI Aerospace is revolutionizing aviation with its TriFan 600 xVTOL aircraft, combining helicopter-like vertical takeoff with the speed and range of a fixed-wing plane. The company also offers real-time location systems (RTLS) through its Inpixon business unit.

