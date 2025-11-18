Minister Of Public Health Inaugurates The Pearl International Hospital

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Public Health, HE Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad Al Mahmoud inaugurated on Tuesday The Pearl International Hospital, located in the heart of The Pearl Island.

The hospital offers state-of-the-art medical technologies, comprehensive specialized clinics, and a patient-centered, integrated care model.

It also boasts outstanding facilities, including advanced diagnostic centers, specialized treatment units, and modern operating rooms, all developed to meet the needs of the community and support the growth of the healthcare system in the State of Qatar.

During a tour of the hospital, HE the Minister of Public Health was briefed by officials from United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, on the services offered by The Pearl International Hospital.

The services encompass a wide range of medical specialties, including advanced diagnostics, women's health, pediatrics, cardiology, orthopedics, general surgery, emergency services, and preventive healthcare programs.

The hospital features integrated digital systems and smart operating processes that enhance efficiency and ensure optimal patient outcomes.

The Pearl International Hospital is the result of a partnership between UDC and Ruzgar Healthcare Holding, which specializes in the planning, design, and operation of modern medical centers.

On this occasion, Chairman of the UDC Board of Directors, Ahmed bin Ali Al Hammadi, said the Pearl International Hospital is part of the company's strategy to make The Pearl Island a fully serviced community.

In a statement to reporters, Al Hammadi added that The Pearl Hospital is a comprehensive hospital offering a full range of services and is a medical institution serving not only the residents of The Pearl Island but all residents of the State of Qatar, thus contributing to the national development strategy and the country's healthcare system.