Cricket's Biggest Names Gather In Abu Dhabi Ahead Of The 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 Season Opener

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Star power lit up the Zayed Cricket Stadium as the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 lifted the curtain for its latest edition. The 'Global Legends' and 'Icon' players of all eight franchise teams gathered at the venue ahead of the tournament, including Kieron Pollard (UAE Bulls), Thisara Perera (Northern Warriors), Angelo Mathews (Royal Champs), Faf du Plessis (Vista Riders), Sam Billings (Aspin Stallions), Thisara Periera (Quetta Qavalry), Nicholas Pooran (Deccan Gladiators), and Moeen Ali (Ajman Titans).

Speaking ahead of the season opener, Kieron Pollard of The UAE Bulls stated“It's great to see the local talent developing, and being part of this tournament alongside them is something special. I'm looking forward to playing with the likes of Rohid”.

Talking about UAE as a top cricketing destination, Moeen Ali, Captain of the Ajman Titans said:“The UAE has established itself as a global cricket hub, and you can see that with tournaments like the Abu Dhabi T10. The facilities here are world-class, and the passion for cricket is growing every year. It feels great to be part of something that's putting UAE cricket on the map and attracting the best players from around the world”.

The tournament will feature a total of 32 high-octane matches across 12 playing days, showcasing the fastest format in cricket where each team bats for just 10 overs, delivering explosive 90-minute contests. The opening match will see new entrants Quetta Qavalry take on Northern Warriors, followed by an exciting clash between the defending champions, Deccan Gladiators, and the UAE Bulls.“I've always loved playing cricket in the UAE. I've been coming here since I was very young, and it holds a special place in my cricketing journey. The conditions, the atmosphere, the fans – everything about playing here just feels right. It has been a home away from home for me, and I'm always excited to be playing cricket in this region”. Said Nicholas Pooran, captain, Deccan Gladiators.

The tournament follows a round-robin format, where each team faces every other team during the first stage. After the completion of 28 group matches, the top four teams on the points table will advance to the playoffs.

The playoff stage begins on Saturday, November 29, 2025, with Qualifier 1 (1st vs 2nd) and the Eliminator (3rd vs 4th). On Sunday, November 30, 2025, Qualifier 2 will be played between the winner of the Eliminator and the loser of Qualifier 1, followed by the Final later that day to crown the champion.All matches will be played at the iconic Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, renowned for its fast outfield and electric atmosphere that perfectly complements the high-intensity T10 format.The 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 will reach cricket fans across the globe through an extensive broadcast network spanning multiple continents. Star Sports 1 SD + HD (TV English) + Star Sports Khel (Hindi) will telecast the tournament in India with streaming available on FanCode, while in Pakistan, viewers tune into A Sports (TV) and ARY ZAP (OTT), Bangladesh on T Sports, Sri Lanka on Peo Sports and Dialog TV with streaming on Viu Plus (OTT) and Sandbrix (OTT), and Nepal on Styx Sport. Caribbean audiences can catch the action on RUSH TV, while the in the MENA region viewers can watch it on Cricbuzz 1 and Criclife on TV, with StarzPlay (OTT) offering streaming services. The United Kingdom will broadcast on Premier Sports 1, and North American fans can watch across (TV) and (OTT) platforms on Willow TV. Southeast Asian coverage will be available on Willow TV and C.Live (OTT), Continental Europe through Cricket Lounge, Afghanistan on ATN (TV) and C.Live (OTT), and Zimbabwe on ZBC. This comprehensive broadcast partnership ensures the tournament's global reach and accessibility to millions of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.