Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Chief Discusses Preparations For GCC Summit With Bahraini FM

2025-11-13 03:05:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Albudaiwi on Thursday held talks with Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdulatif Alzayan on current preparations for the forthcoming GCC Summit, the 45th edition, due to be hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain on December 3.
Bahrain News Agency said Albudaiwi, currently on a visit to the kingdom to attend inauguration of the pavilion accompanying the forthcoming summit, held the talks with the Bahraini foreign minister at the foreign ministry's headquarters.
The two sides discussed the summit agenda, efforts of the GCC Secretariat General for boosting inter-GCC cooperation in various spheres, in addition to regional security and stability. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

