Tens Of Thousands Of Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer

2025-11-14 03:09:39
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra)-- Despite the Israeli occupation authorities' stringent military restrictions on entrance to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, tens of thousands of people performed Friday prayer.
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), Israeli forces were stationed at the Damascus and Herod's Gates, along the Friday Market road, and throughout the Al-Aqsa Mosque area. They erected metal barriers and tightened restrictions on worshipers, stopping young men, checking their identity cards, and preventing many from entering the mosque.

